First Manslaughter case registered for 2022: 13-year-old dies by stabbing in chest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A thirteen-year-old girl is dead after she was reportedly stabbed in the chest by an eighteen-year-old girl. The stabbing took place after 7:00 pm today, January 1, on L.B. Scott Road in the vicinity of the John Cooper/Jose Lake Ballpark.

The suspect has been arrested by police.

Police received the call about the stabbing and at the scene the patrol and paramedic found the teenager bleeding and showing very little signs of life. She was quickly transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), but she subsequently succumbed to her injury.

