First meeting ahead of carnival held by SCDF and KPSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Carnival Development Foundation Sint Maarten (SCDF) and Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM held their first preparatory meeting ahead of the upcoming carnival season last week.

At the meeting held in the Philipsburg Police Station, participants discussed the existing safety protocols for the carnival.

SCDF outlined its plans for Carnival 2022. They queried about possible new activities or events that may affect the operational part of the police during the carnival period. KPSM shared relevant information on this topic.

Both parties reviewed the details for the upcoming carnival season to ensure that all are on the same page ...



