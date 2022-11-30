First of its kind panel discussion debuts. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On December 6, 2022, Orion Productions together with TV15 will produce the first-ever live panel discussion of its kind entitled “TV 15 Crossfire,” where panelists will be discussing the high cost of living affecting the community of St. Maarten.

The program will be taped live in front of a TV audience of approximately 15 people. The panelist for the first show on the high cost of living will include, Mr. Jude Houston of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr. Raymond Jessurun of the Anti-Poverty Platform, and senior citizen, Ms. Francis Rovelet. The host for the discussion



