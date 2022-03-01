First phase goat project sees recovery native vegetation. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The first phase of the goat control project has produced tangible results. With the removal of close to 1,300 wild goats, Saba’s nature is visibly recovering thanks to the work of the invasive species hunters.

Nature areas that before the goat removal project was bare, are now green with grass growing and young saplings starting to come up. From May to December last year, the hunters removed a total of 1,295 goats, mostly from remote areas, steep hillsides, and cliffs. Several local goat owners have also been very active in removing goats.

