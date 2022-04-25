First week overview of Carnival 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The annual carnival of Sint Maarten is now at its peak. The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM congratulates the community on its conduct so far as the past week has been fairly quiet. The hope is this will maintain this prevailing standard through the rest of Carnival.

Traffic is expected to become very congested on May 1, 2022, related to the grand parade. Several roads will be blocked at specific times to allow for the free movement of the parade. Motorists are advised by KPSM To use alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delays.

Do’s and don’ts on ...



...



