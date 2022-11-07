FirstCaribbean International Comtrust Foundation has new chair. | SMN NEWS

`~New CEO Mark St. Hill unanimously appointed Chair of the Bank’s charitable arm.~

Bridgetown Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean, Mark St. Hill has been unanimously elected as the next Chair of the bank’s charitable arm, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation at the recent board meeting of the trustees.



St. Hill who assumed leadership of the regional bank on November 1, following the retirement of Colette Delaney who was also chair of the foundation, previously served as a trustee.



Along with his election as Chair Olivia Burnett, one of the Bank’s Legal Officers was also elected as ...



