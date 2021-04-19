Flamingo Beach Resort Receives Gold SafeSeal Emblem. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Flamingo Beach Resort received the Gold SafeSeal emblem in recognition of its practices in protecting its guests and team members against COVID-19.

The emblem was provided to the resort not long after the resort’s official reopening in January 2021. Keith Bielski, Director of Hotel Marketing & Distribution for Diamond Resorts®, shared that Flamingo Beach Resort saw passing of the SafeSeal exam as an extra coronation to its reopening. A press release highlighting the reopening states, “All of the property’s 240 suites have been fully renovated with new furnishings, appliances, bedding, and flooring. With the beach at their doorstep, guests ...



