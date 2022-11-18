Flea Market planned for disabled and elderly. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Social Worker’s Association proudly presents their first ever multiannual Flea Market plus. The event will be held at the Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly & Disabled and Women’s Desk Hope Estate, on Saturday, December 3 from 10 am to 2 pm.

This Market Place has two purposes: 1) it is a fundraiser for the association, and 2) it provides an opportunity to give back to the community by selling brand-new and gently used products. In addition, social workers will provide 15 minutes ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41821-flea-market-planned-for-disabled-and-elderly.html