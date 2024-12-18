Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Brings Christmas Holiday Cheer to Oranje School in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of TEATT through the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, brought the magic of Christmas to life on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, by hosting a heartwarming gift-giving program at Oranje School in Philipsburg. This festive event filled the air with smiles, laughter, and joy as approximately 200 students received holiday gifts generously provided by Diamonds International.

