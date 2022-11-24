FLOW sponsors first prizes at Nature Foundation’s Beach Clean-up this Saturday at Mullet Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Do you want to make a difference, have fun and win prizes? Then come on out this Saturday, November 26th, to join Nature Foundation together with FLOW at Mullet Bay beach from 4-6 pm for their monthly beach clean-up. FLOW got on board for this clean-up to sponsor the first prizes in each clean up category. This initiative is in alignment with FLOW’s vision of nature conservation and environmental sustainability.



Nature Foundation and FLOW believe that our beautiful island must be protected for generations to come and that it is a collective responsibility for residents and businesses alike. Don’t ...



...



