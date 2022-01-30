Flow supports Every Woman’s Voice on SOS Radio. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Flow has signed on as a supporting partner to Every Woman’s Voice; a weekly radio program presented by the Prominent Women Foundation on SOS Radio.

The weekly show discusses a range of topics with the objective of empowering women and encouraging the growth and development of listeners within our local community. The telecoms provider supported the hosts of the show with a Samsung tablet.

The new device will offer online viewers a clearer picture of the studio and visiting guests when the show goes live weekly via Facebook Live stream. In addition, the company is supporting the program by ...



