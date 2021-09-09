Flow supports Vaccination Fair with Free Chippie credit. | SMN NEWS

~ Company collaborates with the Ministry of Health to encourage vaccination ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Flow & the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor have partnered to encourage vaccinations on St. Maarten in the drive to reach the 85% vaccination goal. The Telecoms operator will participate in the CPS Vineyard Office Park Vaccination Pop-up Fair this Saturday and has committed to providing any persons vaccinated on the day with a free Chippie top-up.

The effort is part of the company’s pledge to support the local communities it serves and assists in the return to a stable economy. “Our team is ...



