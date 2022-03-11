Flow & SXM DOET partner in annual volunteer effort. | SMN NEWS

- Provides telecoms support to SXM DOET coordinators & coaches -

PHILIPSBURG:--- Telecom provider Flow pledged its support to the SXM DOET organization in its endeavor to coordinate the 2022 edition of the Kingdom-wide volunteer effort on St. Maarten. Through SXM DOET, various community organizations with the help of volunteers executed 96 projects throughout the island of St. Maarten on Friday, March 11th & Saturday, March 12th.

Flow supported SXM DOET by encouraging the public to volunteer by SMS. The telecoms operator also provided the various coaches and coordinators of the organization with Chippie prepaid credit to support them in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39887-flow-sxm-doet-partner-in-annual-volunteer-effort.html