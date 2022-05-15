Flow upgrades mobile coverage St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

- New mobile site in Oranjestad enhances connectivity -

ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius:--- Leading telecoms provider Flow has expanded its mobile coverage in St. Eustatius with a new 40-meter tower in Oranjestad.

This new tower delivers superfast and reliable mobile service in the area and coverage also extends to surrounding neighborhoods, and even to the sea to provide vessels in surrounding waters with much-needed connectivity.

The enhanced coverage also makes it possible for customers to receive service at their location from multiple mobile towers, and this overlapping coverage not only ensures the strongest, most reliable mobile connection, but it also offers ...



...



