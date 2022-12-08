Food Market robbed by armed men. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police are seeking two armed men who robbed a Cole Bay supermarket on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 9:15 pm.

The two unknown armed men stormed into the Food Market on Union Road taking from the proprietor an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the scene on a scooter heading the in direction of Marigot.

Anyone who may have been in the immediate surrounding at the time of the robbery and who may have information that can help in the investigation is urged to contact the police as soon as possible. The Police Force is reachable at ...



