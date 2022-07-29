Foolish Games: How Timothy Harris is Tearing St. Kitts & Nevis Apart | SMN NEWS

Stiff-necked fools, you think you are cool

To deny me for simplicity.

Yes, you have gone for so long

With your love for vanity now.

Yes, you have got the wrong interpretation

Mixed up with vain imagination.

- Bob Marley, Stiff Necked Fools (1983)



The concept of the fool has been explored in art, music, theatre, and politics in all its various forms; the love-struck fool, the bumbling fool, the professional fool… you name it. However, the fool has always been a rather loveable character that brings balance to the seriousness of the play on stage.

But real-life experiences are ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40971-foolish-games-how-timothy-harris-is-tearing-st-kitts-nevis-apart.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40971-foolish-games-how-timothy-harris-is-tearing-st-kitts-nevis-apart.html