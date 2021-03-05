For International Women’s Day, ECLAC Caribbean calls on individuals to #choosetochallenge gender inequality and gender-based violence. | SMN NEWS

ECLAC Caribbean is championing the call to elevate Caribbean voices who #choosetochallenge gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality, as well as limiting beliefs and attitudes about women’s roles in the home, workplace, and society.

On 08 March each year, the global community celebrates women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements with International Women’s Day (IWD), with #choosetochallenge being this year’s theme. The day is also a call to action for accelerating progress towards gender equality.

In keeping with this year’s theme, ECLAC Caribbean recognizes Caribbean women as powerful changemakers and calls on individuals of all genders to #choosetochallenge harmful behaviors ...



