Former Minister of TEATT and now Member of Parliament Ludmilla De Weever: “St. Maarten experienced the fastest-growing stayover tourism recovery since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic.” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten is clearly on the rebound as the arrival numbers are on the rise and practically going through the roof and outperforming 18 countries in the Caribbean, including Curacao, according to data presented by the Caribbean Tourism Organization based on the national authorities surveyed and IMF staff calculations.

The outgoing Minister of TEATT, Ludmilla De Weever, looks back with great satisfaction at her short but productive period in office. The extraordinary performance is based on the actual 2021 figures from the SXM Airport. The traffic numbers started slow, but the last three months have shown significant recovery beyond ...



