Former President Frantz Gumbs elected deputy for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. | SMN NEWS

Gumbs and Lake ticket received 3 times the vote than Former President Daniel Gibbs and Thomas Greaux

MARIGOT:--- Voters on St. Martin and St. Barthelemy sent a clear message to the former president of the Collectivity of Saint Martin Daniel Gibbs and his suppliant when they voted massively for the Frantz Gumbs and Melisa Lake ticket.

Of the 24.6% of the voters that cast their votes on Saturday Frantz Gumbs and Melisa Lake received 3,921 (67.21% ) votes. While the Gibbs and Greaux ticket received 1913 ( 32.79%) of the votes cast.

