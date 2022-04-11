Foul play ruled out in Dawn Beach death. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:--- Police have determined there has been no foul play in the death of a French national found dead in his residence in Dawn Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Police Central Dispatch received a report from the French authorities on Sunday night around 10:00 pm about the apparent suicide. Police patrols along with personnel from the forensic and detective departments were dispatched to the location.

At the location, police found the lifeless body of a man who had presumably taken his life in his backyard.

Forensics personnel conducted an investigation into the circumstances and found no signs of foul ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40121-foul-play-ruled-out-in-dawn-beach-death.html