Four house searches conducted in Madame Estate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- One man was arrested and four houses in Madame Estate were searched by the Major Crimes Squad on Friday morning. The police actions were in connection with ongoing investigations into the trafficking of narcotics and firearms.

A quantity of drugs, firearms, and data carriers was confiscated in the searches.

The investigations continue and similar actions will be taken by the police when required.

KPSM Press Release.



