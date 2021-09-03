Four St. Maarten civil servants achieve certification as certified legislative lawyers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, August 31, four civil servants of the Department of Legal Affairs graduated from the University of Curacao’s School of Law Sint Maarten Division. The ‘Certified Legislative Lawyer’ course completed by the civil servants was organized by the Caribbean Center for Legislation in Sint Maarten, Curaçao, and Aruba. The aim of the course is to enable the participants to work as legislative lawyers in each of the three Caribbean countries, in principle in any policy area. Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Ministry of General ...



