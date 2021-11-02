Fraud by Hacking Emails. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In recent weeks, the Police Fraud Department has received multiple complaints from companies that have fallen victim to cybercrime through hacking emails. During this process, large sums of money were diverted and sent electronically abroad.

Police appeal to the public and business owners, in particular, to be vigilant for suspicious emails.

If you do have any doubts about the email, contact the alleged sender for verification. Police will continue to do their part to detect and investigate these crimes.

