Fraudulent receipts discovered for number plate payments. | SMN NEWS

~ Online payments are secured since there is a barcode.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion confirmed on Wednesday that someone was arrested about a month ago when they presented a number of fraudulent receipts to uplift license plates.

Minister Irion said this is not the first time persons within the community tried using doctored receipts to uplift license plates. He said that fraudulent receipts were detected and the matter was rectified.

The Minister of Finance assured that the online payments for license plates are safe and cannot be hacked. He said there is a barcode on the online ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40256-fraudulent-receipts-discovered-for-number-plate-payments.html