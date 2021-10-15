Free breast cancer screenings at SMMC. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- On Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will resume its annual breast cancer screenings in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralytes Foundation. From 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, attendees have the opportunity to receive free clinical breast exams carried out by SMMC’s Medical Specialists and assisted by student Doctors of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC).

In addition to breast cancer screenings for women, SMMC will also offer free blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring for men and women, and CPS and the Ministry of VSA will be on-site ...



...



