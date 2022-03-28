Free Hike Guide Training Offered This Sunday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Sint Maarten, invites people interested in becoming volunteer hike leaders to participate in a two-hour training session this Sunday, April 3rd, 9 – 11 a.m. at the SFC/R4CR office (the old WIB branch) on AT Illidge Road. The training is free and open to anyone who would like to become a volunteer hike guide for EPIC’s free monthly hikes. The training can also serve as an introduction for those interested in a career in nature tour guiding or education.

