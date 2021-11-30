Free Rapid HIV Testing in Cole Bay. | SMN NEWS

Cole Bay:--- The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) in collaboration with the St. Maarten Aids Foundation and the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) offered free & confidential HIV testing at the Cole Bay Community Help Desk on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 10 am to 3 pm. Scores of persons visited the Community Help Desk and took advantage of the opportunity to know their HIV status, which involved a quick health screening and a simple finger prick to take blood. The results were provided within 10 minutes or less. Visitors also received ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39189-free-rapid-hiv-testing-in-cole-bay.html