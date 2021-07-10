Free resume and cover letter workshop to be facilitated by Mr. Mose Harris IV. | SMN NEWS

~Collaboration between SSSD and USM~

PHILIPSBURG:—The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport in collaboration with the University of St. Martin (USM) will be offering a free resume and cover letter writing workshop facilitated by Professional Development Consultant Mr. Mose Harris IV on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

This workshop will be held at USM in rooms 202-203 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The general public is invited to this event.

Mr. Mose Harris IV has over 10 years of resume writing experience and has conducted over 300 workshops and over 400 resume ...



