Freedom celebrated with shared breakfast. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A mix of students, teachers, and staff members of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) gathered at different locations on Thursday, May 5, Liberation Day, to enjoy the Freedom Breakfast.

Organized locally by the SCS, freedom breakfasts were held at eight locations on Saba from 8:00 to 10:00 am the Flight Deck, Bizzy B in the Windwardside, Island Flavor, Bottom Bean, Queen’s Garden, Ecolodge, the Home, and the SCS. In all locations, there was a mix of students, SCS staff, and invited guests. The idea was to have a shared breakfast in a safe environment, something that is unfortunately not ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40278-freedom-celebrated-with-shared-breakfast.html