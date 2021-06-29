Friday last opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccine at Caribbean. Cinemas. Belair Community Center Reopens on July 5 for Vaccines | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On June 15th, the Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay opened up as a temporary replacement for the Belair Community Center for the administering of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, is the last day that you can get your COVID-19 vaccine at the Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay. After the weekend, on Monday, July 5th, the Belair Community Center will reopen again from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. On Thursday, July 1st, all vaccination locations are closed due to Emancipation Day.

The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) encourages everyone who has not received their vaccine against ...



