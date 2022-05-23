From Canada to Australia, guest authors for St. Martin Book Fair 2022; Ambassador David Comissiong keynote speaker. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY/MARIGOT:--- Over 35 authors, from Canada to Australia are heading to the St. Martin Book Fair, June 2 – 4, 2022, said Shujah Reiph, the literary fest coordinator.

The keynote speaker is David Comissiong, Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, said Reiph. Comissiong is an author too but far better known in the Caribbean and beyond for his political astuteness and revolutionary thought.

The age range of novelists, poets, non-fiction writers, and multimedia artists from different parts of the world; about 10 new books being introduced or launched; and growth in the variety of St. Martin writers are only parts of ...



