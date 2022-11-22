Front Street closed to vehicular traffic Wednesday due to six ships in port. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic tomorrow, Wednesday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm due to six cruise ships in post. The closure is for the general safety of the community and the thousands of cruise ship passengers visiting the island.

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM urges motorists and all other road users to be vigilant and observant of traffic diversion.

KPSM will continue to execute plans to ensure an increase in the level of security and good traffic circulation during the peak holiday season.

Police wish the community a very safe festive season.

