FT Development and Cole Bay Youth Foundation Bring Christmas Cheer to Cole Bay. | SMN NEWS

Cole Bay:— In the true spirit of the season, FT Development and the Cole Bay Youth Foundation collaborated to create a magical Christmas spectacle on Friday evening at The Hills complex in Cole Bay. The event, brimming with joy and excitement, was a testament to the power of community and the beauty of giving back.

Under the visionary leadership of its founder and director, Chantal Wilson, the Cole Bay Youth Foundation transformed the evening into a festive wonderland, complete with a visit from Santa Claus himself. Santa brought smiles to the faces of delighted children as he handed out Christmas gifts, spreading holiday cheer and laughter throughout the event.

The talented youth of the foundation also showcased their creativity and energy with awe-inspiring dance performances. Dressed as glowing Christmas angels with lighted wings, they captivated the audience, filling the evening with wonder and holiday magic. The event truly felt like a little Christmas village, set against the backdrop of The Hills, one of St. Maarten’s most beautiful and vibrant new developments.

As passionate supporters of community initiatives, FT Development embraced the opportunity to partner with the Cole Bay Youth Foundation for this special event. "As businesspeople operating in St. Maarten, we believe in the importance of giving back to our community, especially when it comes to supporting children,” said a representative from FT Development. “We hope this inspires others in the private sector to join in and support events like this, which bring joy and positivity to our island."

Founded by Chantal Wilson in 2009, the Cole Bay Youth Foundation has consistently worked to uplift children, particularly those less fortunate, through various programs and initiatives. This Christmas spectacle was yet another example of the foundation's unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering the youth of St. Maarten.

The evening was a celebration of unity, generosity, and the magic of Christmas. As the lights twinkled and laughter filled the air, it was clear that the event brought the community together in a way that embodied the true meaning of the season.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46682-ft-development-and-cole-bay-youth-foundation-bring-christmas-cheer-to-cole-bay.html