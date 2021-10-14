Full vaccination at center of extensive Carnival safety plan. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “A Safe Carnival For All” is the name of the Carnival 2022 COVID Safety Plan that was launched by the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Thursday. President of the foundation Alston Lourens explained that the foundation spent months putting together the plan which builds on SCDF’s existing Carnival COVID plan which was set to be enforced if there were a Carnival 2021 festival.

As that event was also canceled, the foundation used the past few months to study the successful templates of international festivals that were successfully held over the summer of 2021. In doing so, some ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38790-full-vaccination-at-center-of-extensive-carnival-safety-plan.html