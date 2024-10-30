: Fun Miles Year-End Campaign is Guaranteed Fun! Win a Trip to Italy, and more with WordFun. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The highly anticipated Fun Miles year-end campaign is back, bringing excitement and fantastic prizes to all of St. Maarten! This season, customers who shop at participating partners can collect WordFun letters to create words on the game board and compete for amazing prizes like a trip to Italy from Mau Asam Travel, 250.000 Fun Miles courtesy of WIB, and a Kooyman gift voucher of $850. The campaign kicks off on November 1, 2024, and runs through January 25, 2025.

