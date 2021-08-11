Funding for sports facilities, playgrounds. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The Public Entity Saba is receiving funding from the Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport (VWS) to upgrade a number of sports facilities, including putting in a new court for the Johan Cruyff Field, the placing of exercise equipment along Well’s Bay Road and the enhancing of playgrounds.

The funding is made available as a special allowance from the corona support packages. During the pandemic, the Dutch Government has been making funds available for the Caribbean Netherlands islands to provide additional support for the youth, social and mental wellbeing, lifestyle, and sport. The Ministry of VWS and the Public ...



