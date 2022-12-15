Funeral proceeding for Sgt. Britt M Arndell | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Police Force will hold the funeral procession for our fellow officer Britt M. ARNDELL.

Viewing and Mass of our fellow member Britt Arndell will be held at Royal Funeral Home in Sucker Garden.

The Viewing for the family and KPSM police colleagues will commence at 8:00 am and conclude at 9:00 am.

Thereafter, there will be an opportunity for public viewing between 09.00 am and 10.00 am.

The mass will begin shortly thereafter and will end at approximately 11.30 am.

Then the procession leaves from the "Royal Funeral Home" at ...



