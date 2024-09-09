Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation attends the Creative Power Arts Conference in St. Kitts. | SMN NEWS

ST. KITTS:— The President of Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation (FYI), Lucinda Audain recently attended the Creative Power Arts Conference in St. Kitts, where she immersed herself in a world of inspiration and innovation. Organized by the island’s Department of Creative Economy by the Minister of Creative Economy Mr. Samal Duggins this dynamic event lasted for 7 days from 31st August to 7th September at The Marriott Hotel Basseterre.

Described as transformative and empowering, this conference consisted of Master Classes led by 27 different industry professionals with multifaceted skill sets who freely shared their expertise and insights in their respective industries. According to Lucinda, “These sessions provided valuable knowledge and practical skills that will be an added value to FYI Foundation’s programs.”

The conference also featured engaging seminars and presentations that delved into the latest trends and developments in the creative economy. Lucinda found these sessions to be eye-opening and thought-provoking, offering fresh perspectives and ideas to further fuel her passion and expand her mind with unique approaches to expand on new and current projects to be executed by FYI. “I am excited to take in all of this information and share it with the foundation’s youth members,” she said. “The takeaway from this event isn’t only a win for FYI but for Sint Martin.”

Some of the industry leaders featured at the convention were Arts Educator Alexandra Darcy, Music Executive Ivan Berry, Music producers Kosine and Rvssian, award-winning Film Director Simon Fredrick, Event promoters Scott Dunn, and Dance artistic director L'Antoinette Stines, PhD, just to name a few.

One of the highlights of the conference for Lucinda was the opportunity to network with fellow creatives and industry experts from America and the Caribbean Diaspora. She connected with like-minded individuals, established valuable contacts, and exchanged ideas that have the potential to lead to exciting collaborations in the future.

Lucinda recognizes the significance of networking within the creative industry, not just locally but also internationally. Building strong relationships and fostering connections can open doors to new opportunities, collaborations, and growth. Networking is not just about exchanging business cards; it is about building meaningful relationships that can support and elevate one's creative journey.

Through her experience at the conference, Lucinda became acutely aware of the need to develop a sustainable creative economy in the Caribbean. She believes that by investing in creativity, supporting local talents, and nurturing a thriving creative ecosystem, the region can unlock its full potential and create a vibrant future for generations to come.

Lucinda Audain's journey at the Creative Power Arts Conference was a transformative experience that has inspired her to continue championing creativity and innovation through her work with The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation and the region on a whole.

