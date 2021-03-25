Further improvements at waste management facility. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Several improvements were implemented at Saba’s waste management facility since the beginning of March. Representatives of Cadwell Inc., the company from Florida that assists the Public Entity Saba in the area of waste management, trained the personnel(s) on how to properly separate the waste streams and how to enhance the processes. With the increased sorting of recyclable and non-recyclable waste, the amount of household residual waste has been reduced, resulting in less frequent burning.

With these new processes, the crew at the waste management facility has been able to reduce the burning of the residual waste in the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37159-further-improvements-at-waste-management-facility.html