FYI Foundation Launches Logo and Poetry Contest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation is in preparations for MokoFest 2022, which is slated to be the largest afro-Caribbean Cultural Festival on St. Martin. This event will be held at the Emilio Wilson park on Sunday 26th June, 2022 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. A part of their cultural awareness campaign is to educate the general public about the Soualigan Giant Moko Jumbies, who will be taking the forefront of the event. The foundation has been actively training hundreds of students in primary and secondary schools in the art of stilt walking and educating them about the west ...



