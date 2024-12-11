FYI Foundation Successfully Hosts Creative Skills Development Workshops. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Fyi Foundation is pleased to announce the successful completion of a series of workshops held in August through November, designed to enhance skills development within the creative industries for its members. These sessions aimed to refine existing skills and introduced essential new techniques and practices crucial for excelling in the creative field.

We are excited to recognize the contributions of our former members who are currently studying abroad. Their participation has significantly enriched our workshops, bringing invaluable knowledge and experience to enhance the learning journey for all attendees. Below are key highlights from the sessions:

In addition to these workshops, the FYI Foundation’s junior and senior stilt walkers and stage performers participated in extensive training sessions in Afro-Caribbean and traditional African dance led by the renowned dance instructor Rudolph Davis.

Rudolph Davis' sessions culminated in a dance examination hosted at Indisu Dance Theater, where members received constructive criticism and grading from professional dance trainers Natasha Peters, Daushan Prince, and Miss Bee Ada. These assessments will become an ongoing process to enhance members’ professionalism.

Dance Workshops:

Sue Ann Agol, a former member studying in the Netherlands, facilitated engaging classes on heels and contemporary dance, helping senior members refine their techniques and expressiveness.

Tristan Defoe, who has completed his studies in the Netherlands and is now working there, led dynamic body stretching and hip-hop workshops that invigorated participants and sparked creativity.

Music and Audio Training:

Special guest Kevin Hanson, known as DJ Chubs, introduced attendees to the art of DJing and live music mixing, equipping them with essential skills for live performances.

Photography and Videography:

Local photographer Lario Duzuson conducted an introduction workshop on smartphone video and photography, teaching participants how to create professional-quality content using everyday devices.

Cultural and Visual Arts:

Solyeman Camera, an expert in African djembe, instructed members on drum repair techniques and the importance of instrument maintenance, including methods to tighten drum ropes for optimal sound quality.

Sandrine Jerome, a senior face and body paint instructor, taught members basic face-painting techniques, line work, and blending skills.

In addition to these workshops, the FYI Foundation’s junior and senior stilt walkers and stage performers participated in extensive training sessions in Afro-Caribbean and traditional African dance led by the renowned dance instructor Rudolph Davis.

Rudolph Davis' sessions culminated in a dance examination hosted at Indisu Dance Theater, where members received constructive criticism and grading from professional dance trainers Natasha Peters, Daushan Prince, and Miss Bee Ada. These assessments will become an ongoing process to enhance members’ professionalism.

The enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by our members have been truly inspiring, and our team eagerly anticipates future workshops that will further explore and expand knowledge within the creative industries.

For more information about the Fyi Foundation and our upcoming workshops, please contact:

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46611-fyi-foundation-successfully-hosts-creative-skills-development-workshops.html