FYI Foundation welcomes the New Year in style. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation recently hosted a New Year's party for their members. The age range of members varies from senior members 21 and older, junior members 13 to 17, and their newly welcomed preteen members from ages 7 to 12. Participants enjoyed the beautifully decorated ambiance of the John Larmonie Center, delicious food, and great music.

