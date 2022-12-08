Gas and diesel to decrease effective Friday December 9, 2022. | SMN NEWS

~Temporarily relief on gas prices has been lifted’~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Following a global downward trend of gasoline and diesel prices, the Minister of TEATT has once again reduced these prices of gasoline and diesel effective Friday, December 9, 2022, at 6 am.

The downward global trend coincides with the end of the temporary relief of excise tax (import duty) of gasoline, which was reduced in June from NAf 29 cents per liter to NAf 15.5 cents per liter. Based on the downward trend coupled with the financial position of the government, the Government of Sint Maarten sees no need to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41986-gas-and-diesel-to-decrease-effective-friday-december-9-2022.html