Gaston Bell Community helpdesk reopened. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister Omar Ottley congratulates the Department Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Chantale George - Groeneveldt, and the staff for their hard work and dedication in reopening the Gaston Boasman Community Helpdesk for the Elderly & Disabled in the Hope Estate.

A soft-opening to mark the reopening of Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly & Disabled and Women’s Desk took place on Friday, May 27th at 2:30 pm at Hope Estate. The reopening of the Help desk was celebrated in the presence of dignitaries, stakeholders from Elderly groups, and Women’s groups.

