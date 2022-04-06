GEBE submits report on ransomware attack.. | SMN NEWS

~ Some data restored, company remains closed.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs confirmed on Wednesday that the Council of Ministers held a meeting with the Supervisory Board of Directors of NV GEBE to discuss the company’s way forward since the ransomware attack.

Jacobs said that a report was submitted to the government however due to the sensitivity of the issues much details cannot be shared with the general public. NV GEBE was attacked over a month ago and to date, the company has not reopened its door to conduct its daily business. Information from NV GEBE has not been ...



...



