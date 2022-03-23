General Audit Chamber member sworn in. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Governor, His Excellency E. B. Holiday administered the oath of office to Mrs. Sheryl Peterson as a member of the Board of the General Audit Chamber on Friday morning, March 11th, during a brief ceremony at the Cabinet of the Governor.

In accordance with the law, Mrs. Peterson was chosen by Parliament and the Prime Minister from a binding list of 3 persons, submitted by the General Audit Chamber. Mrs. Peterson previously served as a deputy member and is an accounting professional. She adds her skills and experience to the Board, which comprises of Mr. Alphons Gumbs, the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39976-general-audit-chamber-member-sworn-in.html