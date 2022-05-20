General Audit Chamber voted in CAROSAI Executive Board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten attended the CAROSAI Congress XII in Aruba from May 15th, until May 20th. CAROSAI is the international umbrella organization for audit institutions consisting of 23 member states in the Caribbean region. The function of CAROSAI is to provide the opportunity for its members to exchange ideas and experiences in the field of public sector auditing. During fruitful meetings, workshops, masterclasses, and organizational matters on topics related to auditing, the Chair of the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten, Mr. Alphons M. Gumbs was voted in as one of the new members of ...



