General Cleanup for 2022 hurricane season by Collectivity. | SMN NEWS

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, under the leadership of President Louis MUSSINGTON and his team, is launching a major collective clean-up from July 8 to August 8, 2022, in all the districts of Saint-Martin.

The Collectivity wishes to clean up the territory before the high hurricane season and is asking the population to join in this effort by cleaning up the private domain and evacuating its bulky items to the side of the road.

