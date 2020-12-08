General Public Notice “Traffic Diversion Dutch Quarter Road, Caines Drive Intersection” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI / Department of New Projects on behalf of The Government of St. Maarten is hereby informing the residence of Dutch Quarter and the General Public of St. Maarten that the main road in Dutch Quarter, Illidge Road will be temporarily closed to fix the ongoing drainage/ sewerage problem in the middle of the road at the intersection of Caines Drive in the vicinity of the former Doctor Bryson Clinic. The works will primarily focus on repairing the running sewerage in the middle of the road and will take two days to complete. These works ...



