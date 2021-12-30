Girobank will charge a monthly NAf 10 administration fee. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- As of January 1, 2022, Girobank N.V. will start charging each current account and/or savings account - with balances less than NAf 1,200,000 a monthly administration fee of NAf 10.00.

Despite numerous appeals from Girobank N.V. to account holders to close their accounts, there are still a significant number of account holders with funds on their accounts. Subsequently, Girobank N.V. is incurring extra costs to keep those funds available for the deposit holders.

Please note that all bank accounts with zero balance have been closed or are in the process of being closed. Girobank N....



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39389-cps-office-operations-upcoming-year-end-festive-season-closures.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39387-girobank-will-charge-a-monthly-naf-10-administration-fee.html